REVIEW: Asics makes golf shoes? We put them to the test

Ryan Ballengee reviews a lot of golf shoes, but he had no clue Asics made golf shoes -- not just great running shoes -- until this year. Ryan reviews the Asics Gel Course Duo Boa golf shoes, which have seven spikes, the Boa fitting system, FlyteFoam and an athletic look (like a running shoe).Thanks to a new deal, Asics has now brought their golf shoes to the United States and Canada. Are they worth the $180 per pair price? What does Ryan like? What doesn't he like?

