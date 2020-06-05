Memorial Tournament given green light to be first PGA Tour event with fans

The Memorial Tournament will be the first PGA Tour event since the restart of the season to have fans in attendance.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the news on June 5 as part of a broader announcement that various businesses, including casinos and amusement parks, can open on June 21.

The Memorial Tournament is set to be played July 16-19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, set up to be the sixth tournament of the season resumption.

Tournament organizers did not say how many fans will be allowed, and that number is still to be determined based upon guidelines from the state. Also, still to be determined are all the safety protocols for fan admittance each day, as well which days fans will be allowed to attend. Tournament officials previously said they would be issuing tournament badges with RFID tags so they could track fan movement and clustering in real time.

The 120-player, Jack Nicklaus-hosted event will be the second event in as many weeks at the host club. The club will host a full-field PGA Tour event the week prior, which will be a replacement for the John Deere Classic, which was to be the fifth event of the resumption. The Quad Cities-hosted event was cancelled due to a variety of factors, including regulations likely prohibiting any significant crowds by the time the event was to be played. Workday will sponsor the to-be-named replacement event, which will not have fans in attendance.

Decisions like these will be made on a case-by-case basis as the PGA Tour winds around the country in the coming months. Governors will be making the call on fans at each event based on conditions in their jurisdictions.

The 2020 PGA Tour year resumes on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.