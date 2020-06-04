REVIEW: Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 driver, the best pound-for-pound driver of 2020!

There are several great drivers put out every year by golf club makers, but this year there's a driver that's as good as any on the market and at least $100 less than any of its competitors. Ryan Ballengee reviews the Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 driver (and 3-wood), which features Diamond Face technology for long drives, as well high MOI for forgiveness and a low and back center of gravity to help you hit bombs. For just $350, you can get a driver that performs as well as any in the marketplace this year!

