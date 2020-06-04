Odyssey introduces women’s Stroke Lab putter line; adds Triple Track Seven putter

Odyssey Golf has found a winner with the multi-material Stroke Lab shaft, designed to offer a sense of counterbalance and improve tempo in the putting stroke. It's proven popular with touring pros and amateurs alike.

Now Odyssey is introducing a women's line of Stroke Lab putters, with shaft and grip lengths geared toward the bell curve of female golfers.

The women's line of Stroke Lab putters has a unique finish, including more rich blues into the look. Beyond that, though, the Stroke Lab technology remains the same. The Stroke Lab shaft allows for stability while giving discretionary weight -- a total of 40 grams moved toward the head and the butt-end of the putter grip. That creates the counterbalancing effect for more consistent contact.

The Microhinge Star insert offers a firmer feel and a more pleasing sound compared to the White Hot Microhinge while offering the same quick-roll properties.

The Odyssey Stroke Lab women's putters are available June 4 for $250 each.

No. 7 model added to Triple Track line

Odyssey is also adding to its Triple Track line of putters that are inspired by the golf-ball technology featuring three lines and the concept of Vernier Hyper Acuity for improving alignment.

There's now a No. 7 model with the Triple Track look. The No. 7 is the top shape on worldwide tours for Odyssey, and its alignment fangs fit in nicely with the Triple Track concept.

The Triple Track putters all have the Stroke Lab shaft and the Microhinge Star insert Triple Track uses for better and more consistent alignment, a key fundamental to good putting. It’s

a design that’s incredibly intuitive and easy to use.

The Odyssey Triple Track Seven putter is available June 4 for $250.