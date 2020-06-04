Angela Stanford named 2021 Solheim Cup assistant captain by Pat Hurst

US Solheim Cup captain Pat Hurst has named Angela Stanford as an assistant captain for the 2021 Solheim Cup, which will be played at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, from Sept. 4-6, 2021.

“As soon as Mike Whan asked me to be the USA captain, I knew that I wanted Angela by my side as an assistant captain,” said Hurst. “Her fire, her passion, her determination, her love for the red, white and blue, those are all qualities I want on my team. I have no doubt that Angela will be a tremendous asset to the team as we look to win back the Cup in Toledo next September.”

Stanford, who won the 2018 Evian Championship as part of a resume that includes six LPGA Tour wins, is excited to again be part of the US team.

“My six Solheim Cup teams are among the highlights of my career and I’m excited to take this next step as an assistant captain,” said Stanford.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the team room, where we’re all after the same goal and we all have the same passion to win the Cup. This is an incredible honor and I can’t thank Pat enough for having me on her team.”

Stanford has been a member of the LPGA Tour since 2001 and is now in her 20th season on Tour. In 2015, her most recent Solheim Cup appearance, Stanford earned the winning point for Team USA with her 2-and-1 victory over Suzann Pettersen. Hurst and Stanford were paired together in the 2007 Solheim Cup, earning a 4-and-2 foursomes victory over Iben Tinning and Bettina Hauert.

“Pat took me under her wing from the beginning of my career and I’ve learned so much from spending time with her,” said Stanford. “There’s this ease about her, but she’s still so confident and positive. I loved getting to be her playing partner in Sweden and now I’m so excited that she picked me to be her assistant captain in Toledo.”