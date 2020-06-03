How to find the best tee sheet platform for golf courses based on your course’s needs

In this unique time, golf course owners and operators need a tee time platform that's accessible from anywhere, easy to use and is adaptable to rapidly changing conditions.

That's why golf courses looking for the best tee time software and golf course management software should take a look at foreUp.

ForeUp is a web-accessible, cloud-based, end-to-end golf course management solution. Whether you're looking for tee sheet booking and scheduling solutions, point-of-sale (POS) for your pro shop, food-and-beverage control or billing and invoicing for vendors, foreUp offers an integrated, easy-to-use solution.

ForeUp quickly realized that facilities would need to change their operations in response to coronavirus, and they had a solution ready for golf courses to accept payments online and then provide a digital check in or to use a code that could be scanned off a golfer's phone screen to let them check in easily, quickly and with no human interaction. Automated messages sent to golfers make sure the golfers show up and don't leave gaping holes in the tee sheet or affect the bottom line.

ForeUp's tee sheet software also provides reporting on the hottest tee times on the tee sheet, as well the laggards that may need attention in terms of pricing and promotion.

The customer relationship management module in foreUp allows courses to own and maintain their own player lists and records, providing one-click access to their history with your facility. Easy-to-setup rules and booking restrictions prevent employees from making mistakes like double booking, while an innovative tee sheet management system allows golfers to self-group or pro shop employees to book leagues and tournaments quickly.

With foreUp's marketing capability, golf courses can reach their players quickly and easily, over text or email, and get full results of campaigns to learn what worked and what didn't.

ForeUp's point-of-sale system makes it easy to get reports, run transactions and do business from any device, anywhere. With convenient features to manage inventory, track customer purchases and loyalty, as well streamlined reporting, a golf course owner-operator won't have to worry about their point-of-sale being a POS.

Member clubs can benefit from foreUp's billing modules, which make it easy for members to see their accounts and pay quickly, while in-house finance staff can easily track accounts, make adjustments and charges and get reporting with ease. Members can easily set up ACH payments, with regular dates and regular payments to get and keep more accounts current.

ForeUp integrates with a variety of platforms and other golf software easily, meaning golf course owner-operators are not siloed into a one-size-fits-all product.

More than 1,200 courses around the country use foreUp, including the golf courses at Walt Disney World, the courses at Bethpage State Park and the Torrey Pines golf courses. If you're looking to make a change and update your tee sheet platform, point-of-sale system or member billing, then schedule a demo with foreUp today.