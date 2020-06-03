THREE-DAY FLASH SALE: Stitch Golf selling SL1 golf bags for $199!

Maybe you've had your eye on a new golf bag from Stitch Golf.

The Stitch Golf SL1 golf bag is a beauty. It has the luxurious proprietary Touring fabric, which has the look of leather but is more durable and holds up better to conditions on the golf course. At just 57 oz., it's a lightweight bag that's perfect for walking the course. It has two large side pockets to hold everything you need and nothing you don't. A single divider in the middle of the top of the bag will help keep your clubs separated without adding weight to the bag.

At $325-$370, though, the SL1 is an investment.

However, for the next three days, Stitch Golf is selling two SL1 models -- the 2019 version and the Vintage Luxe version -- at dramatic discounts.

The original SL1 is selling for $197, down from $325. The Vintage Luxe SL1 is going for $199, down from $369.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Stitch Golf. We may earn a commission from purchases generated by this article, but we have full editorial control over this content.)

These are excellent deals on some high-end golf bags. It could make a perfect Father's Day gift for the Golf Dad in your life, or it could be perfect for yourself!

The sale ends June 5.