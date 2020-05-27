EXTENDED! adidas Golf blowout! Save big on almost every piece of apparel

adidas Golf is one of our favorite apparel brands because they make comfortable, high-performing shoes, shirts, shorts and pullovers that fit any situation -- on or off the course.

For the next several days, they're cutting prices on pretty much everything they sell. What luck!

The discounts vary by item, and the more recent the release, it's likely the lower the discount. However, a nice discount on the new Codechaos golf shoes is a welcome break. The adicross line, which features some great crossover apparel, is more affordable than ever. Discounts go as high as 50 percent, and many of those items are staples you can wear for years to come.

All told, some 450 adidas Golf items are on sale right now through May 31.

