In our new series How It's Made, we're digging into how the amazing golf equipment we use is conceived, designed and manufactured. In our second episode, we're going into how the Sqairz golf team designed and uses lasts to build their golf shoes with performance in mind. Jon Bacon and Robert Winskowicz talk about how lasts are created and what they mean for you, the golfer.

