TODAY ONLY: Take you pick from six special deals from Stitch Golf, with at least 20% off sitewide

Stitch Golf has been running a great promotion throughout this week, with a special deal each day on their website. The best day of the week-long promotion, however, is today and today only!
On May 24, Stitch Golf is offering each of the deals from this week all at once!
Here are all of the deals:
- Get 20% off everything sitewide with code: SHOPPINGFOREHIM
- Buy a Stitch Golf bag and get a free divot tool with code: GIFTFOREIM
- Get 30% off the purchase of two or more headcovers with promo code: DRESSHISGAME
- Buy a polo and pair of shorts and save 30% with code: STYLEDFOREHIM
- Buy a Traveler backpack and get a free dopp kit with code: TRAVELPLANS
- Buy a hat and T-shirt for $50 (saving $22) with code: WEEKENDSTYLE
- Save 25% off the incredible Ultimate Garment Bag (UGB) with code: THEBESTFORETHEBEST
If you've had your eye on a Stitch golf bag, saving 20% today is a tremendous deal.
Stitch's apparel is great, and their mystery bags are another fun way to save, where you'll get several pieces in the size of your choice.