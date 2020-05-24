Save big on Nike golf apparel, including polos, Jordan golf shoes, shorts and more!
Equipment Fashion Golf Deals Sponsored Posts Suggested Links

Save big on Nike golf apparel, including polos, Jordan golf shoes, shorts and more!

05/24/2020 at 11:08 am
Golf News Net


This Memorial Day weekend, you can save at least 20 percent on a variety of Nike Golf apparel, ranging from polos, to shorts, to quarter-zips to golf shoes, including a pair of Jordan-brand golf shoes!

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Nike. We may make a commission on sales generated from this content. We have full editorial control over the deals presented in this piece.)

Coming off "The Last Dance," you can get a pair of spikeless Jordan ADG 2 golf shoes for $114, down from $150.

More deals include:

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.