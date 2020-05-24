Royal Albartross releases two new stylish men’s golf shoes for their 2020 collection

Royal Albartross has unveiled its men’s golf shoes for 2020, featuring a pair of new shoes blending premium materials, versatile design and a modern aesthetic.

The Strider shoe ($260 per pair) has an Italian leather upper, blending suede and a canvas material treated with an anti-bacterial solution. The leather lining and air-cushion insole offers comfort, while heel-cup support keeps the golfer stable throughout the movements of the swing. The shoe is made in by hand in Portugal, and it's available in three patterns Storm (turquoise, black and cream), Strider Miami (pictured above) Strider Monochrome (black and grey).

The Saxon ($300 per pair) is made of Italian textured leather and suede with a breathable lining. The Vibram Pro outsole is the base, with an inlaid sole and cushioning foam in the midsole. The Saxon is hand-made in Italy and available in white, black, and claret (pictured), accentuated with Royal Albartross racing stripes.

“Both of these shoes were created from our customers feedback,” said Alex Bartholomew, CEO and Founder. “Comfort and cushioning are critically important in a sneaker-style shoe, but we wanted to improve the fit, making it a little narrower in the back and roomier in the toe bed so the shoes literally hug the feet. The Strider and The Saxon feel great and offer incredible support during the swing, when walking the course, and striding off the course, as well.”

The full 2020 Royal Albartross collection for men and women is scheduled to ship in June.