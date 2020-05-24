Johnston and Murphy gets into the golf game with its first hybrid golf shoes

Johnston and Murphy is best known these days for their spin on dress shoes, blending casual and classy in their footwear as well their other apparel.

Now the company is getting back into golf shoes for the first time in a long time, launching a line of hybrid golf shoes that are selling through their inventory pretty quickly.

This isn't the first time Johnston and Murphy has been in the golf game, having been a manufacturer in the 1960s and partnering with Arnold Palmer later in his career. However, with their modern foray back into golf shoes, the company is looking to blend its modern look with golf performance.

The XC4 H1-Luxe hybrid shoes have a waterproof full-grain leather upper, mixing a perforated look in places and a two-tone style. A neoprene collar offers comfort in the ankle area.

The company's Smart Degree Technology helps with temperature control, as well memory-foam cushioning and arch support with the footbed. The dual-density footbed can also be removed. An EVA midsole -- which is expected in modern shoes -- provides full-foot comfort.

The outsoles boast lug-shaped rubber for traction components that are helpful on the course and no hindrance when worn in the clubhouse or elsewhere after the round.

The Johnston and Murphy hybrid golf shoes are now available for $179 per pair in black, tan and white full grain leather.