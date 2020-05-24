adidas Golf releases Codechaos Nations Pack to highlight US, several countries in footwear

While the Olympic dream has been deferred for 120 of the world's best golfers, adidas Golf didn't want to stop golfers from several countries, including the United States, show off their national pride on the golf course.

The company has released the first countries that are part of its Codechaos Nations Pack, a series of special-edition Codechoas golf shoes paying homage to five countries: the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan.

Each model uses colors from the flags of the respective nations, weaving them into the design of Codechaos or Codechaos Boa models.

The Codechaos is a spikeless shoe, featuring a new traction system, called Twistgrip, that uses lug-shaped rubber in a specific, data-driven pattern to offer ideal grip in any situation. Engineers came to the pattern based on heat-mapping, predictive analytics and in-the-field testing. The Twistgrip system is made from TPU and combines with a rubber outsole for comfort and performance.

The shoes have full-length Boost cushioning to make these shoes some of the most comfortable in the game. The Torsion X stability bar helps with stability and deliver the energy return from the foam back to the golfer's foot more efficiently.

These were shoes that were going to be available for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but with the games delayed a year, the company came out with them now.

“In many parts of the world, golf is just starting to come back,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “We hope this new footwear not only provides golfers with a unique way to showcase their pride, but also give them something to look forward to as their nations lift restrictions and are able to get back out on the course.”

The US edition is available now, as is the South Korea edition (only in South Korea, Canada, Europe and Japan) for $150. Canada launches on June 1, and Japan launches in June 11.