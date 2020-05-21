Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu will take on Lydia Ko and Pernilla Lindberg in charity golf simulator match

Four of the best golfers in the world are going to take on each other in a charity match -- and they're going to be doing it while spread a world apart.

The LPGA announced on May 20 that Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu will take on Lydia Ko and Pernilla Lindberg in a team match-play exhibition. The kicker is the teams will be playing the match, contested on a virtual Bethpage Black, on separate Golfzon simulators. Ko and Lindberg will play on a simulator at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Fla. Park and Ryu will play at Zoimaru in Daejon, South Korea.

The Golfzon LPGA Match Play Challenge will start at 7 a.m. Eastern on May 25. South Korea is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone, meaning Park and Ryu will be competing at 8 p.m. their time.

There will be two 18-hole matches as part of the competition -- the first played in foursomes and the second a four-ball match. The winning team will have a $10,000 donation made in their name to the COVID-19 charity of their choice.

"Since the LPGA Tour stopped due to COVID-19, it's amazing that real-time match play is possible with our fellow players in other parts of the world," said Park in a release. "I can't wait to entertain golf fans all over the globe through this match."

The match will air live on Golfzon's YouTube channel and Naver TV Live, with the event airing on TV in the United States at some point in June.