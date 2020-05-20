California governor Newsom signals live sports can return in June without fans, including the 2020 PGA Championship

The PGA of America got good news on Monday for the chances of the 2020 PGA Championship remaining at TPC Harding Park, the original host site for what was to be this year's second men's major.

California governor Gavin Newsom said Monday he would anticipate sports being able to return in the first week of June with “modifications and very prescriptive conditions.”

“A number of other sectors of our economy will open up again if we get these trendlines in the next number of weeks,” Newsom said.

The governor has said further re-opening of the state's economy -- by measure, the fifth biggest in the world -- would be guided by data around cases and hospitalizations. He said he would also further the re-opening process based on science.

The PGA Championship was moved from a May date to an August date, with the PGA of America saying it would keep the championship in the San Francisco area. The organization's CEO, Seth Waugh, has said there are three plans for presenting the tournament, with two having the event still staged in the Bay Area: one with fans in some capacity, one with no fans at all.

It's still a near certainty that the championship would be played without fans, as Newsom has signaled large crowds in stadiums would only be permitted with an antiviral medication or a vaccine. However, if the PGA of America is able to present the championship in its original location and not need to move to another venue, that would be great news for the organization.