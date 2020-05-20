2020 The Match: Champions for Charity TV schedule: How to watch on TBS, TNT, HLN and TruTV
05/20/2020 at 11:03 am
The 2020 The Match: Champions for Charity event will raise at least $10 million for charity while four great players take on Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.

The Match: Champions for Charity TV schedule features TBS, TNT, HLN and TruTV airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and the live golf action from Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla. airs in a typical final round time slot.

There will be an 18-hole match, with two formats split between the nines, with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning taking on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The coverage window will be five hours from 2-7 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using TNTdrama.com, TBS.com, the Bleacher Report app, and other Turner properties. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 The Match: Champions for Charity on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 The Match: Champions for Charity TV times and schedule.

2020 The Match: Champions for Charity TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Sunday, May 24: 2-7 p.m. on TBS, TNT, HLN and TruTV

