2020 Korean LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Korean LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyun Kyung Park, who came away with a one-shot win at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju-si, South Korea.

Park won the 72-hole event with a total of 17-under 271, shooting 5-under 67 in the final round to beat Seon Woo Bae, who was the 36-hole leader, and Hee Jeong Lim.

Reigning US Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee 6 finished T-15.

Park won the ₩220,000,000 ($178,200) winner's share of the ₩3,000,000,000 ($2,300,000 million) 2020 Korean LPGA Championship purse.

Korean LPGA Championship recap notes

The Korean LPGA Championship is the first tournament back for the Korean LPGA Tour, marking the return of pro golf on a major international tour. This is the first of five majors on the KLPGA Tour schedule.

There were no fans in attendance, and players were allowed to walk and carry their own bags without caddies.

All told, 72 players made the cut after two rounds. The cut was to the top 70 players and ties.

Players were paid on a flatter scale than you would normally see, as this was the first event back, and the KLPGA wanted players to be able to earn good money for making the cut in a major championship after months away from their jobs.

2020 Korean LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

