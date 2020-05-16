The 2020 Korean LPGA Championship purse is set for ￦3 billion ($2.3 million), with the winner's share coming in at ￦220 million ($178,200) -- approximately half the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Korean LPGA Championship field is headed by Sei Young Kim, Hyo Joo Kim and Jeongeun Lee 6.

This is the first event of a major professional golf tour, marking the return of professional golf. This is a major championship on the Korean LPGA Tour, one of five scheduled for the season.

The winner of this tournament earns a major championship, but they will not earn their typical paycheck. With this being the first event back, the KLPGA chose to spread out the pay to those who make the cut, smoothing the pay scale.

The top 70 players and ties earn money this week.

The event is played this year at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju-si, South Korea.

2020 Korean LPGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout