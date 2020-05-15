What’s the most eagles made by a player in an LPGA Tour season?

The world's best professional golfers are superior players who make a lot more birdies and eagles than the average golfer. The game just comes easier for them.

However, even among professional golfers, there are some players who make more eagles than other players. Typically, these players are long hitters who can smash drives that put them in position to reach more par 5s in two shots or reach drivable par 4s more easily. Power creates opportunities.

So, which PGA Tour player has the record for the most eagles made in a single LPGA Tour season?

What's the most eagles made by a player in a LPGA Tour season?

The record for the most eagles in a single LPGA Tour season was actually set in 2019, when Ariya Jutanugarn made an outrageous 23 eagles in a single season. She obliterated the old record of 19 eagles, which was previously held by Laura Davies from her 2004 season.

As it turns out, players who have been No. 1 in the LPGA Tour money list or the Rolex Rankings are among the single-season eagle leaders, including Jutanugarn, Davies, Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa.

The LPGA's record keeping on this stat only goes reliably back to 1992.