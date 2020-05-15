What’s the most eagles made by a player in a PGA Tour season?

The world's best professional golfers are superior players who make a lot more birdies and eagles than the average golfer. The game just comes easier for them.

However, even among professional golfers, there are some players who make more eagles than other players. Typically, these players are long hitters who can smash drives that put them in position to reach more par 5s in two shots or reach drivable par 4s more easily. Power creates opportunities.

So, which PGA Tour player has the record for the most eagles made in a single PGA Tour season?

Since the PGA Tour starting keeping track of eagles as part of their scoring statistics, Carlos Franco has the record for the most total eagles in a single PGA Tour season. Franco made 22 eagles in the 2003 season. The wild thing is that Franco, who was 37 years old at the time, didn't have a very good year. He played in 30 PGA Tour events, making 19 cuts with just a single top-10 finish.

Ken Green is second best on the list, which goes back to the 1980 season. Five total players have made at least 20 eagles in a season. In perhaps the best season ever played, Tiger Woods made 19 eagles in 2000.