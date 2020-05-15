LPGA cancels 2020 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, pushing back season restart

The LPGA has cancelled the 2020 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, which was set to be the first event played when the LPGA Tour was to resume its 2020 season. The team event was set to be played July 15-18 at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

“While we are disappointed that the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be held this year, I am excited that our friends at Dow have extended our relationship and will be hosting us in Midland for many years,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“As I’ve said since this pandemic started, while we will do all we can to play safely in 2020, the most important thing is to ensure the long-term health of our Tour. We are very thankful to the team at Dow for their ongoing and extended support. The 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational was an incredible addition to our schedule, and I’m excited to see what they bring to the table in 2021.”

With Michigan continuing to prove one of the epicenters of the pandemic in the United States, conditions on the ground made running the event difficult. Currently, the PGA Tour is planning on playing in the state in July for the Rocket Mortgage Classic during Independence Day weekend, albeit without fans.

The good news is Dow has agreed to extend its contract to sponsor the event to continue their commitment to the tournament.

As the revised 2020 LPGA Tour schedule now stands, the first event back will be the Marathon LPGA Classic, set to be played July 23-26 at Highland Meadows GC in Sylvania, Ohio.