Greg Norman’s Colorado house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of his mansion

Greg Norman's Colorado house -- specifically located in Meeker -- is a sprawling mansion Norman had built on 11,900 acres and is now for sale with Hall and Hall for $40 million with an unbelievable amount of square footage and plenty of space to play.

Norman's property shares 15 miles of common boundary with the White River National Forest, as well lands controlled by the federal Bureau of Land Management and Colorado-owned lands. The property has 1.9 miles along the White River, known for its trout. There are also more water sources and features, including a small creek, dozens of ponds, historic water rights and seven beautiful mountain lakes.

Elk and mule deer roam the massive property for game hunting.

Greg Norman's house on the massive property is approximately 13,907 square feet, with eight guest suites. It features massive logs and a soaring double-sided moss rock fireplace. The great room features a massive wall of windows, with views into the Utah mountains. An expansive lakeside stone patio is perfect for entertaining and breathtaking sunsets.

There are a variety of cabins on the property, as well an authentic saloon and operational buildings. There's an extensive internal road network and trail system.

See pictures of Greg Norman's $40 million mansion and ranch in Meeker, Colo.