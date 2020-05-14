2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief event will raise at least $4 million for charity while four great players take on Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

The TaylorMade Driving Relief TV schedule is features NBC, Golf Channel and NBC Sports Network airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and the live golf action from Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. airs in a typical final round time slot.

There will be an 18-hole better-ball skins game, with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson taking on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

The coverage window will be four hours from 2-6 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief TV times and schedule.

2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern