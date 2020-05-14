2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief features four of the best golfers on the planet taking on Seminole Golf Club in a charity exhibition. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief online on Sunday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for the team skins game at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

The skins game will go all 18 holes, with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson teaming up to take on the duo of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a best-ball contest.

NBC broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms. The match is also available internationally through Golf TV.

PGA Tour Live is available for free for this event, which can normally be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief streaming schedule: How to watch online

Sunday, May 17