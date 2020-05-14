2020 Scottsdale AZ Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
05/14/2020 at 6:59 pm
The 2020 Scottsdale AZ Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Zach Smith, who came away with a three-shot win at Talking Stick Golf Club's O’odham Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Smith won the 54-hole event with a total of 18-under 192, including a final round of 8-under 62 to cap off the biggest win of his young career.

Carson Roberts finished second on 15-under total, while 36-hole leader Joel Dahmen slipped to T-8 with a final-round 71.

Smith won the $20,000 winner's share of the $130,000 purse.

Scottsdale AZ Open recap notes

The Scottsdale AZ Open is one of the biggest developmental tour-style events in the region, with 162 players taking part in the field this week.

All told, 56 players made the cut after two rounds. The cut was to the top 50 players and ties.

Players were allowed to walk or compete riding in carts, and they were required to take proper precautions per the CDC. Each player was issued their own bunker rake.

The Scottsdale AZ Open purse, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

2020 Scottsdale AZ Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TOT R1 R2 MONEY
1 Zach Smith -18 63 67 62 192 $20,000
2 Carson Roberts -15 66 61 68 195 $11,200
T3 Brady Calkins -13 65 68 64 197 $6,860
T3 Colt Knost -13 65 66 66 197 $6,860
T5 Brandon Harkins -12 66 68 64 198 $4,100
T5 Brad Hopfinger -12 66 65 67 198 $4,100
T5 Matthew Liringis -12 70 61 67 198 $4,100
T8 Mark Anguiano -11 69 63 67 199 $3,500
T8 Joel Dahmen -11 65 63 71 199 $3,500
T10 Dylan Wu -10 65 69 66 200 $3,000
T10 Kevin Streelman -10 65 68 67 200 $3,000
T10 Andre Metzger -10 65 68 67 200 $3,000
T13 Yannik Paul -9 70 65 66 201 $2,400
T13 Daniel Miernicki -9 66 68 67 201 $2,400
T13 Patrick Flavin -9 66 68 67 201 $2,400
T16 Tyler Weworski -8 67 69 66 202 $1,850
T16 Zander Winston -8 70 65 67 202 $1,850
T16 Taylor Montgomery -8 67 66 69 202 $1,850
T16 Nate Lashley -8 62 71 69 202 $1,850
T20 Jeremy Paul -7 70 65 68 203 $1,550
T20 Steven Alker -7 71 64 68 203 $1,550
T20 John Greco -7 67 66 70 203 $1,550
T23 Luke Vivolo -6 72 65 67 204 $1,438
T23 JJ Spaun -6 68 69 67 204 $1,438
T23 Nick Mason -6 68 67 69 204 $1,438
T23 Peter Kuest -6 68 65 71 204 $1,438
T27 Nate Barbee -5 68 71 66 205 $1,300
T27 Scott Harrington -5 65 72 68 205 $1,300
T27 Matt Snyder -5 71 66 68 205 $1,300
T27 Steve Allan -5 69 68 68 205 $1,300
T27 Brent Grant -5 70 64 71 205 $1,300
T27 Grant Booth -5 67 67 71 205 $1,300
T27 KK Limbhasut -5 67 66 72 205 $1,300
T34 Chris Evans -4 68 70 68 206 $1,156
T34 Patrick Fishburn -4 70 68 68 206 $1,156
T34 Riley Wheeldon -4 71 65 70 206 $1,156
T34 Griffin Wood -4 69 67 70 206 $1,156
T38 Brady Schnell -3 69 70 68 207 $1,038
T38 Sean Carlon -3 71 68 68 207 $1,038
T38 Gregor Main -3 71 67 69 207 $1,038
T38 Steven Kupcho -3 64 68 75 207 $1,038
T42 Matt Picanso -2 68 71 69 208 $985
T42 Colton Yates -2 70 67 71 208 $985
T44 Kirk Triplett -1 70 69 70 209 $950
T44 Brad Golden -1 69 69 71 209 $950
T44 Grant Brown -1 71 67 71 209 $950
T44 Jeff Berkshire -1 67 71 71 209 $950
T44 Kevin Lucas -1 65 70 74 209 $950
T49 Kyle Pritchard E 72 67 71 210 $909
T49 Nick Arman E 69 70 71 210 $909
T49 Jake Byrum E 70 67 73 210 $909
T49 Chris Figueroa E 67 67 76 210 $909
53 Jimmy Gunn 1 69 65 77 211 $895
54 Ryan Dillon 2 71 68 73 212 $890
55 Spencer Fletcher 3 69 68 76 213 $885
56 Coby Welch 5 69 70 76 215 $880
