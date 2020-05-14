2020 Scottsdale AZ Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Scottsdale AZ Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Zach Smith, who came away with a three-shot win at Talking Stick Golf Club's O’odham Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Smith won the 54-hole event with a total of 18-under 192, including a final round of 8-under 62 to cap off the biggest win of his young career.

Carson Roberts finished second on 15-under total, while 36-hole leader Joel Dahmen slipped to T-8 with a final-round 71.

Smith won the $20,000 winner's share of the $130,000 purse.

Scottsdale AZ Open recap notes

The Scottsdale AZ Open is one of the biggest developmental tour-style events in the region, with 162 players taking part in the field this week.

All told, 56 players made the cut after two rounds. The cut was to the top 50 players and ties.

Players were allowed to walk or compete riding in carts, and they were required to take proper precautions per the CDC. Each player was issued their own bunker rake.

The Scottsdale AZ Open purse, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

2020 Scottsdale AZ Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

