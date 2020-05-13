TaylorMade Driving Relief format, rules and money per hole

The 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played May 17 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson teaming up to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. The four players will help raise at least $4 million for charity.

The format for the two-on-two event at the iconic golf club -- being televised nationally for the first time -- is a better-ball skins game. The skins game is a unique golf format, in which players or sides competing against each other try to make the lowest score possible. The winning player or side gets a skin. If no player or side has the best score by themselves, then the skin carries over to the next hole. Skins will carry over until there's a winner for a hole, and the player or side then collects that skin and all the ones previously carried over.

In this format, the skins game is decided on the better ball of the partners for each side. All four players will complete each hole, and the lowest score from each team will be compared to determine the winner of the skin for that hole.

In any skins game, each hole has a monetary value the players are competing for on that specific hole. As with almost any skins game, the money per hole will increase throughout the round in the TaylorMade Driving Relief event.

A skin on any the first six holes is worth $50,000. For hole Nos. 7-16, a skin is worth $100,000 each. The skin for the 17th hole is worth $200,000. The 18th hole skin is worth $500,000. The match will go all 18 holes, which is part of the appeal of the skins format compared to straight match play, which could end sooner than a full round.

There are also two long-drive holes during the competition, sponsored by TaylorMade. The long-drive contest on the second hole is worth $100,000, with the contest on the 14th hole worth $150,000.

Farmers Insurance is also contributing money for every birdie, eagle and albatross (or hole-in-one) made by the players. Birdies are worth $25,000 each, with eagles worth $50,000 each and albatrosses (and holes-in-one) worth $150,000 each.