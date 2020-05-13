Callaway Golf donates $100,000 to MedShare to help supply PPE around the world

Callaway Golf announced May 12 will is making a $100,000 donation to support the delivery of personal protective equipment to medical workers.

The donation is to an organization called MedShare, which delivers surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities around the world. During the pandemic, the organization is sourcing and providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies to front-line health-care workers and patients.

Callaway Golf President and CEO Chip Brewer said, “[We are] proud to support MedShare and their ongoing relief efforts with this donation. We appreciate the incredible work that their organization is doing, and we want to thank all of the health care professionals who are working bravely, tirelessly and selflessly to help keep us safe.”

In the United States alone, MedShare has donated more than 1.3 million units of PPE to more than 140 hospitals, community clinics and other nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We appreciate Callaway Golf’s generous support of our COVID-19 relief efforts,” said MedShare President and CEO Charles Redding.

“The impact of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care professionals has been significant. This donation will further enhance our efforts to get personal protective equipment and other critical supplies to the health care professionals who need it the most.”