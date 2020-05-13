The 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share for charity depending on how many skins are won by the winning team -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

TaylorMade Driving Relief field is headed by Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson teaming up to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

The four-player event will be a better-ball skins game, with all four players trying to win money for their teams' respective charities. Each hole is worth a specific amount of money, and that money is won if a team's better-ball score of the two partners beats that of the other team. If a hole is tied, the skin and the money for that skin are carried over to subsequent holes until they are all won in a single hole.

All 18 holes will be played, as this is not a match-play competition. With the money per hole increasing throughout the match, the final hole is worth $500,000 unto itself.

The event is played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

This is a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, with none of the players personally getting paid for their appearance.

What else is on the line: long-drive contests, money per birdie/eagle/albatross

Beyond the skins game, there are other ways Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff can earn money for charity.

TaylorMade is sponsoring long-drive contests on the second and 14th holes of the round. The winner of the first contest will earn $100,000 for charity, and the winner of the second contest will earn $150,000 for charity.

Farmers Insurance has also committed to making a charitable donation per birdie, eagle, albatross and hole-in-one. Players will earn $25,000 for charity per birdie, with eagles earning $50,000 each and albatross (and holes-in-one) earning $150,000 each.

2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief purse, winner's share, prize money payout for charity

Skins money per hole