2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief betting odds: Picks, who will win, prop bets

The 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief betting odds have been released for the charity match at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

The betting favorite is the team of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who come in at -185 (bet $185 to win $100) against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, who are +165 (bet $100 to win $165) to win the most money in this 18-hole skins game.

With $50,000 on the line for charity on each of the first six holes, the $2 million purse escalates to $100,000 per hole from holes 7-16, then $200,000 on No. 17 and $500,000 on No. 18.

2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief betting odds

To Win the Most Money

Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff: +165

Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson: -185

To Win the Most Money on Holes 1-6

Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff: +120

Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson: -140

To Win the Most Money on Holes 7-16

Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff: +150

Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson: -170

To Win the Most Money on Hole 17

Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff: EVEN

Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson: -120

To Win the Most Money on Hole 18