PXG Apparel introduces Spring-Summer 2020 collection

PXG is a family business, with founder Bob Parsons the face of the equipment side and his wife Renee holding the reins of the PXG Apparel line.

With the aim of being as bold and forward-thinking as the equipment carrying the PXG moniker, Parsons' Spring-Summer 2020 apparel collection features 40 pieces for men and women, covering the full spectrum of golf apparel and accessories.

Parsons looks to blend a luxurious product with modern looks, with attention paid to intricate details. The apparel is built to perform well on the course, with multi-directional stretch fabrics that wick moisture away from a golfer.

While there's a mix apparel inspired by the black-and-white aesthetic of the PXG brand, there are also statement pieces in lilac to add variety and color to the line.

“Fusing together my love of golf and fashion, this limited-edition Spring/Summer Collection of statement-making pieces will add a fresh vibrance to our customer’s wardrobes, on and off the course,” Parsons said.

The PXG Apparel Spring-Summer 2020 line is available now, with prices ranging from $115 to $340, depending on the piece.