TaylorMade Golf introduces MyMG2 customized wedge platform

TaylorMade Golf is expanding its customized golf club programs, adding the MyMG2 custom wedge offering to its lineup that includes MySpider, MyHi-Toe and MySpiderX.

Golfers will be able to pick from a variety of options to make their Milled Grind 2 wedges truly unique, offering limitless combinations.

There are four finish options, including classic chrome, a non-glare black finish, a raw finish that can develop rust and a cobalt nickel finish that's exclusive to the MyMG2 platform.

Custom stamping options include personalized text and initials, with dozens of images available too. There are 13 different paint fill options.

Players pick the grip and shaft of their choice, with the option to add specs to customize loft, lie and length.

The base for the program is the Milled Grind 2 wedge, which uses CNC milling to deliver on precise specs on each individual club, including on the Milled Grind sole. Raw Face Technology delivers increased greenside spin and helps to dial in distances with scoring shots by allowing the face to rust over time.

The TaylorMade MyMG2 platform is live now, with wedges available for $225 each.

