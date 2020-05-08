ESPN, CBS Sports to air classic PGA Championships of years past on original championship dates

In an alternate universe, next week would have been PGA Championship Week at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. That's not the case. Instead, the PGA Championship is now set to be the first major of the year, played in August.

With a void to be filled, the PGA of America and its TV partners have gotten together to show classic PGA Championships of years past during the originally scheduled championship days.

ESPN, which is set to air the PGA Championship for the first time in 2020 as part of a new TV deal, will air four PGA Championship final rounds between Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern, the 2017 PGA Championship will go first, marking Justin Thomas' major breakthrough at Quail Hollow. After that at 2:30 p.m. is the 2014 PGA Championship, featuring Rory McIlroy winning in the dark at Valhalla over Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

On Friday evening at 7 p.m., first is Tiger Woods' first Wanamaker win in 1999 at Medinah, as he holds off a 19-year-old Sergio Garcia. That's followed at 9:30 p.m. by Brooks Koepka's 2019 PGA win at Bethpage Black, giving him back-to-back titles in the championship.

CBS Sports will take the baton for the weekend, as they would have showed the final two rounds of the championship. On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., they'll air the final round from the 2018 PGA Championship, featuring a showdown between Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott at Bellerive in St. Louis. On Sunday at 3 p.m. is the final round of the 2000 PGA Championship, culminating in an aggregate playoff between Woods and Bob May.

CBS Sports Network will also air a slew of PGA Championship highlights films.