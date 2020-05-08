Ecco Golf introduces S-Three golf shoes, their latest hybrid shoe

Ecco Golf had its big break in the golf world with the original hybrid golf shoes, and now the company is back with a new hybrid model offering refined comfort and support.

The Ecco S-Three is a hybrid shoe with a new polyurethane midsole, molded with Zonal Fluidform technology to target three specific zones of the foot. The first zone, in the heel of the midsole, is designed with a medium softness for cushioning and comfort with each step. The second zone, in the midpart of the midsole is more rigid in an area where lateral stability is a must for the golfer through the swing. The third zone, in the forefront of the midsole, is the softest zone for the dual purpose of comfort and flexibility.

Each shoe has unique color transitions in the midsole to showcase each section, giving the shoe a distinctive look.

The upper is made in-house from a thicker Ecco Nappa leather with waterproof Gore-Tex technology. A neoprene layer in the collar and heel offers padding for more comfort.

The shoe is based on the Ecco Dynmaic Traction Sytem (E-DTS) outsole, which has 100 traction bars to provide grip throughout the course and myriad golf situations.

Ecco's Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology bonds the shoe's upper and outsole together without the need for stitching or glued assembly. It makes for a lighter shoe that can last longer with proper care.

The Ecco S-Three golf shoes are available now for $200 per pair, with three styles for men, and for $190 in a trio of women's models.