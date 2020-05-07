When will golf courses open again? A re-opening guide for every state

Are golf courses open where you live?

In the last month or so, golf courses have become a hot topic in a variety of states in the United States. At the state, county and city level, officials have been deciding if golf courses are allowed open or must be closed during various shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders.

In a variety of states, governors have required golf courses to close -- and, in some cases, open, and then close again -- as part of their executive orders. In those states, golfers have been appealing to their governors for more guidance and in the hope that they would carve out an exception for golf courses to open. Increasingly, governors have amended their orders to allow courses to re-open to golfers, albeit with restrictions.

We're keeping track of when golf courses are re-opening by state, as well the states where golf courses are still ordered closed.

In states where courses are closed, the executive orders won't last forever, though. In the overwhelming number of states, governors' stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders have an end date. These dates, of course, can be extended as needed with further executive action, but these end dates give golfers a current idea of when golf courses can open again where they live.

When do golf courses open again? A state-by-state guide

California: Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order is in place indefinitely, but counties are continuing to open up their courses in a staggered rollout.

Illinois: Governor Pritzker has reopened golf courses effective May 1, as part of an amended stay-at-home order.

Maine: Governor Janet Mills re-opened golf courses on May 1, as the state moves into the early phases of re-opening.

Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan has announced golf courses can re-open on May 7, along with a slew of other outdoor activities, provided social distancing guidelines are followed.

Massachusetts: Governor Charlie Baker is announcing golf courses will be allowed to open on May 7, marking the last statewide closure to end.

Michigan: Governor Whitmer has modified her stay-at-home order, which runs through May 15, to now allow golf courses to open to walking players only.

Minnesota: Golf courses are will reopen on April 18 as part of a new executive order from Governor Tim Walz, provided CDC guidelines are followed.

Nevada: After closing golf courses as part of his current order, which runs through April 30, Governor Sisolak is re-opening golf courses on May 1.

New Hampshire: Governor Sununu has allow golf courses to re-open on May 11 as he extends his stay-at-home order to May 31.

New Jersey: Governor Murphy was quick to close golf courses throughout the state as part of his shelter-in-place order. He is re-opening courses, however, on May 2 as part of an amended order.

New Mexico: Governor Grisham has allowed golf courses to re-open on May 1, with restrictions that have become commonplace nationwide.

New York: Golf courses had been open after an early reversal from Governor Cuomo's stay-at-home order. However on April 9, the governor changed his mind again, saying courses had to close. On April 17, he allowed courses to open up again, provided guidelines are followed and that most on-course employees were not on premises. The stay-at-home order ends May 15.

Pennsylvania: Governor Wolf announced a re-opening of golf courses on May 1 as part of loosening up some pieces of his stay-at-home order, which runs through May 8.

Vermont: Governor Scott closed golf courses as part of his stay-at-home order, but they are allowed to open again on May 7 with restrictions.

Washington: Governor Jay Inslee has issued an order to re-open golf courses on May 5, with restrictions for courses and players to encourage safety.

Wisconsin: Governor Tony Evers included has allowed golf courses to open as part of an extension of his stay-at-home order through May 26.