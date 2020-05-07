Los Angeles County golf courses to re-open on May 9

Golfers in Los Angeles and Los Angeles County can rejoice, as golf courses in the county will be allowed to re-open on May 9.

In an announcement made on May 6, health officials with the county opened up a number of outdoor activities, including golf.

"All construction activities, certain businesses that operate primarily outdoors, and some outdoor activities will be allowed to resume with specific conditions," the order reads, according to the order.

Golf, tennis, landscaping and gardening businesses are among those which can re-open on May 4. Children can meet in groups of 12 of fewer for recreational and educational purposes.

Per the directive, golf courses must comply with orders around workplace safety practices.

Courses are required to close gathering spaces, like clubhouses, locker rooms, lounges and the like. Golfers have been required to leave quickly after their rounds. Courses have taken precautions to remove shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers. Tee times have been spaced out, and golfers are required to observe social distancing guidelines. Players must be at least 12 feet apart on driving ranges (6 feet per side), and private lessons are still allowed. Practice putting and chipping areas will remain closed.

Golfers can walk or ride, though carts can only have one rider unless the passenger lives with the driver. Tee times must be at least 10 minutes apart, which is a lower interval than some other counties and states. Courses can only charge half the two-rider rate to ride in a cart. Payment must be made in advance and reservations have to be made through online booking.

Like in many California counties, courses must have a “safety ambassador” on site during business hours to ensure everyone is following the regulations.

This is great news for golfers in the Los Angeles area, as more areas allow golf courses to re-open after being closed for several weeks. No state in the country now has guidance that courses must be closed statewide.