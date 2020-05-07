Golf News Net launches Apple TV app, joining Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps for over-the-top platforms

Golf News Net is proud to announce the launch of its Apple TV app, completing a trio of over-the-top offerings on the most popular platforms and marking the next step in GNN's long-term plans to entertain and inform more golfers around the world.

The Golf News Net Apple TV app is available on models running tvOS, which allows users to access and download apps through the Apple TV-specific app store.

You can download the free Golf News Net apps for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms now.

GNN introduced its first TV apps in early 2018, and the apps already have more than 40,000 subscribers. Debuting on Apple TV means GNN is available on the three most popular over-the-top platforms.

On the Golf News Net TV apps, viewers can watch a variety of programming from GNN, including the latest in golf news, golf equipment reviews and more features. With the resumption of the professional golf schedule, the GNN apps will also show video versions of the 2 Off the 1st podcast, which highlights the two biggest stories in golf each day in an easy-to-consume short show.

In addition, the Golf News Net TV apps feature content from industry partners, including French Lick Resort, Sqairz, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips, Bridgestone Golf, Secret Golf, TPT Golf and more. In the coming months, GNN will work with various partners to deliver unique, revealing content to connect viewers with fascinating, rarely told stories.

Future plans for the ad-supported apps include being the streaming home to a variety of high-profile professional and amateur tournaments.

The Golf News Net TV apps complement the GNN website and news platforms, which reach an average of more than 750,000 golfers per month. GNN has four originally produced podcasts and reaches thousands daily via social platforms.