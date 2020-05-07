Chicago golf courses are required closed despite Illinois governor allowing courses to re-open

Chicago golf courses are required to close, leaving golfers in the Windy City to look outside the city limits to play golf.

Harborside International Golf Center, located in southeast Chicago, told some 160 golfers who were planning to tee it up on Thursday that they would be closed until further notice, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In an email to customers, the club said, “While adhering to the Governor’s modification that allows for golf to be open in the state, however, per the City of Chicago, we must remain closed until further notice.”

When Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker decided to life his statewide closure of golf courses on May 1, golfers in Lincolnland were thrilled to be able to play again after a start-and-stop approach to handling the game during the state's stay-at-home order. However, one caveat of Pritzker's order is that localities could issue stricter orders. In response, the city of Chicago and Mayor Lightfoot did just that, requiring golf courses to close as part of a less-publicized May 1 update to the city-wide order.

"While the Stay at Home Order applies to all individuals currently living within the State of Illinois, local municipalities and cities are permitted to enact stricter provisions than those in the Executive Order," says the city of Chicago's site, explaining the restrictions under their order for residents.

The seven Chicago Parks District golf courses, managed by Billy Casper Golf, are closed "per executive and local orders." However, Forest Preserve golf courses in Cook County, also managed by BCG, are open.