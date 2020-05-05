Bandon Dunes to re-open to the public on May 11

After having been closed since March 25, Bandon Dunes will reopen to the public on May 11.

The closure marked the first time the resort wasn't open since its debut in May 1999. Originally, the closure was to be two weeks long, but it was extended through April and then into May.

All reservations made for prior to May 11 have been automatically cancelled and have had their deposits refunded.

"The last several weeks have led our country and industry into an unprecedented time," said an email sent to guests. "Through it all, our team has remained dedicated to what is at the heart of our mission – taking care of one another, our caddies, and our guests.

"We have looked to the future and in order to move forward as a business, we have adapted to new 'normals' and new responsibilities. We have revamped our operations to promote physical distancing at all times. We invite you to read through our operational changes and ask you to be an active participant in keeping Bandon Dunes a safe and fun place for all to enjoy."

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has allowed golf courses to remain open throughout her stay-at-home order, but Bandon Dunes relies heavily on travelers from near and far to stay and play at the resort. Air travel remains depressed at a 95 percent clip compared to a year ago, but as more Americans choose to travel, they may drive or may choose to board flights.

The resort will have to take precautions that have become commonplace at golf courses operating around the country.

The Sheep Ranch, the resort's fifth 18-hole course, will open on June 1 and will host some preview rounds in May for overnight guests.