Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation focus on children with the #LikeArnie campaign

The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation continues the legacy of the King, and the foundation is doing their part to help communities affected by the pandemic.

A new campaign, called #LikeArnie (as in, like Arnie would do), is a series of charitable efforts focusing on preventing children from going hungry and advancing their education.

The campaign will focus on providing nutritious food to the Feeding American member food banks in Orlando (home of Bay Hill), Palmer's hometown of Latrobe, Pa., and in neighboring Pittsburgh. The foundation has provided financial support to food banks in 10 communities where the PGA Tour has seen events cancelled this year, including Feeding America food banks in eight American cities, Food Banks Canada for the RBC Canadian Open and FareShare in the United Kingdom, where the Open has been cancelled.

“We held the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard early in the season, before COVID’s impact was completely understood and before important social distancing protocols were put into place in the United States," said Amy Palmer Saunders, Chair of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

"Many of our ‘sister’ tournaments on the PGA Tour were not so fortunate, and their cancellations greatly impacted their communities. Like our Invitational, these events make a real difference in their communities and we wanted to do what we could. By supporting pantries in communities affected by tournament cancellations, we honor our ‘sister events’ and do our part as a member of the Tour family.”

The Palmer Foundation is also providing a major gift for the new DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning initiative, which will support students and teachers across the nation. Additional foundation efforts will focus on educational needs for Orlando children.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to children's health and in response to the COVID crisis, we feel fortunate to be able to support important medical and nutrition needs and to help address the educational challenges articulated by caring teachers on behalf of their students,” said Palmer Saunders.

At the outset of the pandemic, the foundation provided masks and face shields to more than 20,000 workers at Orlando Health, the medical system which the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies are part.