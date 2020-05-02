San Diego County golf courses re-open on May 1, with regulations in place

Golfers in San Diego and broader San Diego County can rejoice, as the San Diego County health department told courses they can open again on May 1.

In making the announcement, health officials said courses can re-open "if they can enforce social distancing" and that they must post plans for keeping players safe.

The county issued some of its own regulations courses and golfers must follow, and many of them have become commonplace throughout the country.

Courses are required to close gathering spaces, like clubhouses, locker rooms, lounges and the like. Golfers have been required to leave quickly after their rounds. Courses have taken precautions to remove shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers. Tee times have been spaced out, and golfers are required to observe social distancing guidelines. Cups and holes will be removed from practice greens.

Courses also have to check the temperature of each golfer before they're allowed to play. Golfers must walk unless they meet requirements under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Payment must be made by card or in advance. No cash payments will be accepted. Beverage carts and grab-and-go food will be allowed.

Driving ranges will be allowed to be open, but all common touch points will be removed. Golfers must be spaced out in accordance with regulations. Practice putting greens are allowed to be used.

This is great news for golfers in San Diego area, as more areas allow golf courses to re-open after being closed for several weeks. Wisconsin re-opened on April 24. Minnesota announced a reversal of previous closures. Illinois and Pennsylvania courses re-open on May 1. Washington golf courses re-open on May 5. New Jersey courses re-open May 2.