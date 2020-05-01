Puma embraces tie-dye with their Love-Haight collection
Equipment Fashion

Puma embraces tie-dye with their Love-Haight collection

05/01/2020 at 1:09 pm
Golf News Net


On National Tie Dye Day, which is April 30 (also my birthday), Puma Golf released a new collection featuring tie-dye designs inspired by the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco, the unofficial birthplace of tie-dye in the 1960s.

The Love-Haight Collection features unique, hand-tie-dyed polos and sweaters, as with shoes, caps and bags designed to bring out the inner counter-cultural warrior (term used ironically) in all of us.

The Haight polos come in red, orange and blue shade, each hand-dyed to deliver a truly unique look to each one. The Haight crewneck sweatshirt offer more warmth in a stunning Ibiza blue color. There are three cap options with all-over tie-dyed print.

There are two pairs of shoes in the Love-Haight collection. The Ignite Pwradapt Caged ($170) model feature tie-dyed design on the outsole, where the Ignite foam is typically showcased with a SoleShield wrapping.. The cage portion of the shoe that keeps the foot in place also has a tie-dyed feature.

The Ignite NXT Solelace Love-Haight ($140) is the spikeless model, with a Pro-Form TPU outsole to deliver traction, the Ignite foam in the midfoot and SoleShield wrapping with a tie-dye pattern.

Cobra also teamed with Vessel for a tour stand bag ($600) that features an all-over tie-dye pattern in two colorways.

The whole collection is now available at Puma Golf's website.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.