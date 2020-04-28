Save 30% on adidas Codechaos shoes, Titleist Pro V1s and more!

With more states allowing golf courses to open, and some facilities deciding to take the opportunity to welcome players, lots of golfers are getting out and starting their seasons. If you're playing golf right now, it's a great time to get some new equipment because you can find tremendous deals.

Here at GNN, we like to share those deals with you, so you can save money and play even more golf!

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in affiliate programs with the retailers linked in this post. We may be receive a portion of purchases you make through these links.)

Save 30% on adidas Codechaos golf shoes

The adidas Codechaos golf shoes are a tremendously comfortable spikeless shoe. With a new traction pattern developed from AI and in-the-field testing, it's the mix of the traction you need for most rounds of golf and the comfort you'll need to walk the course and feel great after 18. Right now, you can save 30% on any Codechaos shoe at Global Golf, including the Boa model Ryan recently reviewed.

Save on Bushnell rangefinders and GPS devices

Bushnell is cutting prices right now on a variety of their rangefinders and GPS units, including a GPS watch. The discounts are either $50 or $70 on each product, meaning you're saving anywhere from 20-33% on an item. Bushnell makes some of the best, if not the best, distance-measurement units in the game.

Save $8 per dozen on prior-gen Titleist, Bridgestone and Srixon golf balls

The biggest golf ball makers are always improving their products, but that doesn't mean the prior generation suddenly becomes no good.

Titleist is offering $8 off per dozen on prior-gen models, including the Pro V1 and AVX. Get similar deals from Bridgestone on their Tour B prior-gen models.

Titleist and TaylorMade also offering 4 dozen for the price of 3 dozen with free personalization on their top golf balls. Srixon is offering a 3-for-2 package on their Tour-caliber balls as well.

Save 50% on TaylorMade golf apparel by Peter Millar

TaylorMade teamed up with Peter Millar to make some branded golf apparel, and around the holidays they had a great half-off campaign. Now it's back! Get great polos and some incredible sweaters for 50% off!