Everyone needs a reminder now and then to do the right thing, even golfers. With their Calibrate line of grips, Lamkin offers a reminder grip with proprietary materials and features to help you play golf more comfortably and more confidently. Ryan Ballengee reviews the series, particularly the ST+2 Hybrid Calibrate, and tells you why a reminder grip could be good for your game.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku and Amazon Fire TV!