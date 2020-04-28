In states where golf courses are closed, when will golf courses open again?

In the last month or so, golf courses have become a hot topic in a variety of states in the United States. At the state, county and city level, officials have been deciding if golf courses are allowed open or must be closed during various shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders.

In 16 states, governors have required golf courses to close -- and, in some cases, open, and then close again -- as part of their executive orders. In those states, golfers have been appealing to their governors for more guidance and in the hope that they would carve out an exception for golf courses to open.

The executive orders won't last forever, though. In the overwhelming number of states, governors' stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders have an end date. These dates, of course, can be extended as needed with further executive action, but these end dates give golfers a current idea of when golf courses can open again where they live.

When do golf courses open again? A state-by-state guide

California: Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order is in place indefinitely, meaning there is no tentative fixed date for when courses can open. In the five-county consortium in the Bay Area, golf courses are closed through May 3.

Illinois: Governor Pritzker has closed golf courses through the state after some initial confusion if they could be open and one day with them open again. The stay-at-home order currently runs through April 30.

Maine: Governor Janet Mills closed golf courses are part of her initial stay-at-home order, curtailing early season play in the state. The order, which was enacted March 31, runs through April 30.

Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan steadily increased the restrictions under his stay-at-home executive orders, eventually closing golf courses to play. The stay-at-home order does not have an end date, meaning there is no tentative fixed date for when courses can open.

Massachusetts: Governor Charlie Baker declared golf courses non-essential in his order, which initially ran through April 7 and now runs through May 4.

Michigan: Governor Whitmer has modified her stay-at-home order, which runs through May 15, to now allow golf courses to open to walking players only.

Minnesota: Golf courses are will reopen on April 18 as part of a new executive order from Governor Tim Walz, provided CDC guidelines are followed.

Nevada: After initially allowing golf courses to operate for a place of outdoor exercise, Governor Sisolak has closed golf courses as part of his current order, which runs through April 30.

New Hampshire: Governor Sununu has kept courses closed throughout the stay-at-home, which runs through May 4.

New Jersey: Governor Murphy was quick to close golf courses throughout the state as part of his shelter-in-place order. His executive order does not have an end date, meaning there is no tentative fixed date for when courses can open.

New Mexico: Governor Grisham has maintained golf courses are non-essential throughout her stay-at-home order, which runs currently through April 30.

New York: Golf courses had been open after an early reversal from Governor Cuomo's stay-at-home order. However on April 9, the governor changed his mind again, saying courses had to close. On April 17, he allowed courses to open up again, provided guidelines are followed and that most on-course employees were not on premises. The stay-at-home order ends May 15.

Pennsylvania: Governor Wolf announced a re-opening of golf courses on May 1 as part of loosening up some pieces of his stay-at-home order, which runs through May 8.

Vermont: Governor Scott closed golf courses as part of his stay-at-home order, which runs through May 15 after being extended by 30 days from the initial order.

Washington: Governor Jay Inslee has issued an order to re-open golf courses on May 5, with restrictions for courses and players to encourage safety.

Wisconsin: Governor Tony Evers included has allowed golf courses to open as part of an extension of his stay-at-home order through May 26.