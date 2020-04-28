Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties re-opening golf courses

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida were the three major counties in the state to require golf courses to close with orders more strict than those put forth by Governor Ron DeSantis.

On April 27, however, the three counties all announced within hours of one another that golf courses can re-open in their jurisdictions.

In simultaneous announcements, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez and Broward Mayor Dale Holness announced golf courses will re-open on April 29. Later in the day, Palm Beach County made a similar announcement. Golf courses are allowed to open along with open parks and waterways.

Courses are required to close gathering spaces, like clubhouses, locker rooms, lounges and the like. Golfers have been required to leave quickly after their rounds. Courses have taken precautions to remove shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers. Tee times have been spaced out, and golfers are required to observe social distancing guidelines. Cups and holes will be removed from practice greens.

In Palm Beach County, golfers can walk or ride in single-rider carts. Those in the same household can share a two-person cart. No caddies are allowed.

Driving ranges can be open, and golfers should be set up at least 10 feet apart. Players cannot arrive any sooner than 20 minutes before their tee time. Tee times must be in 12-minute intervals or greater.

Clubs cannot be stored or rented. Pro shops must remain closed, with remote payment encouraged, but golfers can pay by card on site with proper precautions. Beverage carts are not allowed. Golfers can bring personal coolers with water. Bottles for "proper hydration" are allowed.

In Miami-Dade County, pro shops will be open for purchasing golf supplies and payment, but with limits on how many can be in the shop. Employees must wear face coverings. Clientele 60 years or older should be separated from younger players where possible.