Looking to buy your child's first golf club? Here's what to look for
04/25/2020 at 1:30 pm
These days, you're almost undoubtedly spending more time with your family -- a lot more time. Whether you're doing to the driving range or working on your game around your home, your kids may have noticed and become interested in being just like you.

If your kids have become interested in golf, and you're looking to get them their first club, then you should look at the US Kids Golf Yard Club. The clubs have a super-sized head, are fitted to your child's height and help build their confidence as they learn to swing the club.

Ryan Ballengee tells you more about the Yard Club, with his son co-starring!

