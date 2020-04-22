The Korean LPGA Tour is coming back in May, attracting several top-10 players

One of the world's biggest professional golf tours is coming back to action in May.

The LPGA Tour of Korea is returning to action on May 14, with the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship, a four-day tournament played east of Seoul in Yangju. The tournament is one of five majors on the Korean LPGA schedule.

According to the Yonhap News Agency (via Yahoo Sports), a pair of top-10 players will be competing, with Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee 6 set to take part in the 144-player tournament competing for a $1.8 million purse.

Every player in the field will be paid, even those who miss the cut. Yonhap reports Lee and Kim will donate their prize money to relief efforts.

It's unclear if the KLPGA will be held with fans or when fans might be allowed to return again.

The KLPGA Championship is the first event on a revised 24-event schedule for the season released April 20 by the tour. All five majors are part of the schedule, as is the BMW Ladies Championship, which is co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and scheduled for the end of October.

South Korea is continuing to return to a sense of normalcy by opening up more parts of society. The country has been vigilant with its testing and tracing throughout the country, reporting four consecutive days of fewer than 20 infections.