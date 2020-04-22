Save 30% on all adidas Golf apparel through April 30!

Right now, you can get some incredible deals. One of those incredible deals is from adidas, which is offering 30 percent off everything (practically everything, at least) on their website.

This includes adidas Golf apparel that's sold at full price or even at a discount, adding 30 percent off that discounted price. If you've had your eye on some golf shoes, shorts, pullovers or golf shirts from the 3 Stripes, now might be the perfect time to run your card.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with adidas and may earn a percentage of any sales generated from this post. We maintain full editorial control over the content, and adidas had no idea we were posting this.)

The offer runs through April 30, and you have to use the code APRIL at checkout to get the discount.

The restrictions include Yeezy, Pharrell, 4D, Boston Marathon and gift cards.