adidas Golf makes some of the best golf shoes in the world, and the company was thrilled at the start of the year to introduce the Codechaos shoe -- a shoe they consider their most comfortable ever.

Ryan Ballengee reviews the Boa version of the shoe, which comes as a high-top model with a knit collar. Do the shoes live up to their billing? How much traction do they provide on the golf course?

